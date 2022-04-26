The Amen Collection 4-25-22
Kids Edition?
Nico Niquo – Epitaph
Setlist:
Chameleon – Just Close Your Eyes & Listen
Nico Niquo – Not Here
Tetrisphere – Learn
Fatboy Slim – Right Here, Right Now
Jake Chudnow – Yo
Bibio – fire ant
Ape Escape – Coral Cave
LTJ Bukem – Music (Peshay Rework)
Aphex Twin – Untitled (Four Tet Remix)
Hideki Naganuma – Teknopathetic
808 State – Techno Bell
Wagon Christ – Saddic Gladdic
Ceephax Acid Crew – Eurozone
Negative Gemini – Clown Cleaner
Amorphous Androgynous – Swab
Henri Texier – Les La-Bas (Bonobo Remix)
Aphex Twin – Inkey$
One more show of the Amen Collection left! I’ll see you next week!!