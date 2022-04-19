The Amen Collection 4-18-22
|
This set was originally broadcasted on 12-13-21.
Vaperror – Acid Arcadia
Setlist:
Soundbwoy Killah – Wanna Hold U
Aphex Twin – Polynomial C
Beastie Boys – Flute Loop
Shut Up and Dance – The Green Man
Helicopters – House Jungle Mixer
Pearson Sound – Alien Mode
Skee Mask – IT Danza
DMA’S – Life is a Game of Changing (Orbital Remix)
Vaperror – Unknown C
The Flashbulb – Lucid Bass III
Partiboi69 – Nissan Skyline
Opus III – It’s a Fine Day (Burt Fox Remix)
Special Request – Vortex 164 (Sully Remix)
Jonny L. – Tychonic Cycle
Lone – Mouth of God
False Noise – Kek
Skee Mask – Kozmic Flush