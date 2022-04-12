The Amen Collection 4-11-22
This set was originally broadcasted on 9-13-21.
Daniel Avery – Love + Light
Setlist:
Remarc – Thunderclap (Dubplate Mix)
YABUJIN – Kizaru 3D
Klaus Veen – Attack of the Drums
Megashira – Microcosmos (Future Dub)
Naked Flames – new hiding spot
Steinvord – Ontrackv2
Daniel Avery – Infinite Future
Danny Breaks – Science Fu Beats
John B – Up All Night
ESPRIT 空想 – Untitled2
Special Request – Spectral Frequency
Aphex Twin – Meltphace 6
I will be performing as half of Clock Offset at WREKtacular on Saturday, the 16th at eyedrum! If you’re in the Atlanta area and a fan of the show, it might interest you – I guarantee a fair share of breaks for our set. More information (including pricing) can be found in the stickied post on the site or at wrek.org/tacular!