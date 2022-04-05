slow riot 4/4/22 — slow riot !! forever !! thank you for everything !!
this is the final slow riot. it has been a wonderful 4 years as a host of slow riot, and a total 8 years of superb music on the air. exploring the cusp of what music has to offer has been a thrill, and sharing it has been a privilege. thank you for everything!!
with love to dylan and matt
– jordan
setlist:
pseudocommando — ████████████, pt. 1
pseudocommando — pope 37
pseudocommando — ████████████, pt. 2
pseudocommando — wedding bells
godspeed you! black emperor — moya
insides — clear skin
death kneel — limetree