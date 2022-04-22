Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Apr 22, 2022 (“Who Are You Citing?”), episode 518

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_518.mp3

“Give Me Some Credit” by Ann Peebles

Interview with Cassidy Sugimoto, Georgia Tech Public Policy, and Thema Monroe-White, Berry College

“Who Can It Be Now?” by Men at Work
“Our Lips are Sealed” by the Go-Go’s

Continued interview with Dr Sugimoto and Dr Monroe-White

“Personal” by Georgia Anne Muldrow
“That’s All” by Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Continued interview with Dr Sugimoto and Dr Monroe-White

“Changes” by Fanny
“Where Do We Go From Here?” by Death

“Respect” by Aretha Franklin

