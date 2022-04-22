Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Apr 22, 2022 (“Who Are You Citing?”), episode 518
“Give Me Some Credit” by Ann Peebles
Interview with Cassidy Sugimoto, Georgia Tech Public Policy, and Thema Monroe-White, Berry College
“Who Can It Be Now?” by Men at Work
“Our Lips are Sealed” by the Go-Go’s
Continued interview with Dr Sugimoto and Dr Monroe-White
“Personal” by Georgia Anne Muldrow
“That’s All” by Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Continued interview with Dr Sugimoto and Dr Monroe-White
“Changes” by Fanny
“Where Do We Go From Here?” by Death
“Respect” by Aretha Franklin
