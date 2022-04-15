Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Apr 15, 2022 (“Scholarly Syndication”), episode 517
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_517.mp3
“I Can’t Explain” by the Who
Interview with Lisa Janicke Hinchliffe, University of Illinois Library
“Syndicate” by Derivikat
“Aggregate” by Concrete Lawn
Continued interview with Lisa Janicke Hinchliffe
“It Won’t Always Be The Same” by the Millenium
“Expanding Anyway” by Morning Teleportation
“Platforms” by Phoebea
Continued interview with Lisa Janicke Hinchliffe
“Too Complicated” by Heavy Jelly
“Publisher” by Blonde Redhead
“Lisa Librarian” by Velocity Girl
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks on April 22!