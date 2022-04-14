Mode 8 #9: Hirokazu (Chip) Tanaka
This week’s episode takes a look through the long and influential discography of Hirokazu Tanaka, one of the earliest video game composers and current chiptune creator!
Youtube Half of Playlist
Game A // Gyromite
World 2 // Kid Icarus
Brinstar Theme // Metroid (NES)
Type B // Tetris (Gameboy)
Fever // Dr. Mario (NES)
World 1-1 Stage // Super Mario Land (Gameboy)
Staff Roll // Super Mario Land
Pollyanna (I Believe In You) // MOTHER/Earthbound Beginnings (NES)
Magicant // MOTHER
Eight Melodies // Earthbound (SNES)
Sanctuary Guardians // Earthbound
Spotify Half of Playlist
Django – Django
Obirigado Dub – Django
Calm Sea – Domingo
Night Flight – Domingo
Flee Dub – Works Gaiden 1
Going Home – Works Gaiden 4
Pacific – Domani
Voyage – Domani