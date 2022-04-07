Mode 8 #8: Women & Nonbinary artists in VGM
This week is the second of Mode 8’s two-parter for 24 on the 31st, this time focusing on video game soundtracks composed by or video games developed by women and nonbinary developers!
Youtube Playlist!
Solar Eclipse // Cloudbuilt (designed by Poi Poi Chen)
Set District // Popslinger (developed by Funky Can Creative)
Knock Out // River City Girls (composed by Megan McDuffee and Chipzel from last episode)
First Steps // Celeste (developed by Maddy Thorson, composed by Lena Raine)
5PM (Rainy) // Animal Crossing: New Leaf (directed by Aya Kyogoku, composed by Manaka Kataoka)
Daytime in Backyard (Horde) // Plants vs. Zombies (composed by Laura Shigihara)
Pac-Man Park // Pac-Mania (composed by Yuriko Keino)
Oki-Doki!! // Mario and Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
Dance to the Death // Kingdom Hearts 2.5 (both composed by Yoko Shimomura)
Bomb Rush Blush // Splatoon 2 (composed by Shiho Fujii, voiced by keity.pop)
Baba Yaga // Quest For Glory 1 (developed by Lori Ann Cole)
The Rings of Pandora // God of War (co-composed by Winifred Phillips)
The Tragic Prince // Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (composed by Michiru Yamane)
Drake’s Fortune // Uncharted (directed by Amy Hennig)
A Survivor is Born // Tomb Raider (2013) (lead written by Rhianna Pratchett)
Still Alive // Portal (designed by Kim Swift, voiced by Ellen McLain)