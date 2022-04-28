Mode 8 #10: Favorites From The Semester
As a wrap-up to the first semester of Mode 8’s revival, this week’s episode is a collection of my personal favorites and tracks I’ve found while running the show so far!
The Jetzons – Hard Times, mashed with Ice Cap Zone // Sonic 3
Meta Knight’s Revenge – The 8-bit Big Band
Blue Birds 2 // Rhythm Heaven (DS)
Fillbots 2 // Rhythm Heaven (DS)
Uroboros // Downwell
Cosmic Temperance // Loop Hero
Attack of the Killer Queen (Snowgrave Version) – remix by Filament Vol.
Studiopolis Zone Act 2 // Sonic Mania
Steam Gardens // Super Mario Odyssey
Indigo Quarry // Slime Rancher
The Champion Mipha // Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
Hyrule Castle theme – remixed by Nikori
Battle Tower Boss theme // Pokemon Sword and Shield
Whirling Cafeteria (Day) // Disco Elysium
Big Shot (1997 remix) – CRISTATA (soundcloud)