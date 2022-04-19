MAN BOULDER (girl rock! april fools) 4/13/22

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

In honor of April Fools, Girl Rock! turned into Man Boulder for the evening. Tonight’s episode featured men’s renditions of songs written by women! 

playlist here, picks below

Like A Virgin // Motley Crue // Madonna
Straight Back // Washed Out // Fleetwood Mack
Genesis // Spencer. // Grimes
Early Morning Breeze // Fruit Bats // Dolly Parton

Hammond Song // Whitney // The Roches
Where Gravity Is Dead // Shamir // Laura Veirs
A Crime // Big Red Machine // Sharon Van Etten
You Don’t Own Me/Canopy // serpentwithfeet // Lesley Gore

Cheers // Shakey Graves // The Wild Reeds
Jolene // The White Stripes // Dolly Parton
Who Has Seen the Wind // David Byrne, Yo La Tengo // Yoko Ono
Girls Just Want to Have Fun // STRFKR // Cyndi Lauper

Archie, Marry Me // Flyte // Alvvays
Hounds of Love // The Futureheads // Kate Bush
Please Mister Postman // The Beatles // The Marvelettes