MAN BOULDER (girl rock! april fools) 4/13/22
In honor of April Fools, Girl Rock! turned into Man Boulder for the evening. Tonight’s episode featured men’s renditions of songs written by women!
playlist here, picks below
Like A Virgin // Motley Crue // Madonna
Straight Back // Washed Out // Fleetwood Mack
Genesis // Spencer. // Grimes
Early Morning Breeze // Fruit Bats // Dolly Parton
Hammond Song // Whitney // The Roches
Where Gravity Is Dead // Shamir // Laura Veirs
A Crime // Big Red Machine // Sharon Van Etten
You Don’t Own Me/Canopy // serpentwithfeet // Lesley Gore
Cheers // Shakey Graves // The Wild Reeds
Jolene // The White Stripes // Dolly Parton
Who Has Seen the Wind // David Byrne, Yo La Tengo // Yoko Ono
Girls Just Want to Have Fun // STRFKR // Cyndi Lauper
Archie, Marry Me // Flyte // Alvvays
Hounds of Love // The Futureheads // Kate Bush
Please Mister Postman // The Beatles // The Marvelettes