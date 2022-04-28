Girl Rock! 4.27.22
Girl Rock! is finishing out the school year with an impeccable episode highlighting some of the best girl rockers out there, including Hey Cowboy!, the Wrektacular 2022 headliner. We hope you enjoy!
playlist here, pics below
I Think I Hate It Here // Boyish
Is That How You Want Me To Feel? // Le Pain
Detroit Baby // Habibi
Sailor Moon // Peach Kelli Pop
Wednesday // Harriette
Shimmy // Midnight Sister
Evergreen // Renata Zeiguer
Copy Cat // No Frills
Breaking the Rock // deer scout
Salt // Widowspeak
Double Dare // Momma
Recuerdo // Clea Vincent
Mango Pops // Elle Musa
Vessel // Poise
Don’t Even Know // Hey Cowboy!
Look at it in the Light // Kate Bollinger
Don’t Wait // Seeing Double
Good Boy // Dogbite