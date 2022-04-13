Crush #187 – Springtime Mix
spring is officially in the air! we're playing
some spring-y shoegaze/dreampop/noisepop
spotify playlist
Pulling Our Weight - The Radio Dept.
Wear On - Plastic Girl in Closet
Butterfly Kisses - The Depreciation Guild
Shissou - Kinoko Teikoku
through - 800 Cherries
Cats, Cats, and Cats Again - Cosmic Child
Silver Soul - Beach House
The Wasted Days - Air Formation
Oomingmak - Cocteau Twins
Transitional Bird (Clever Girl) - Candy Claws
Breeze - Lush
Squeeze-Wax - Cocteau Twins
Collage Flowers - Plastic Girl in Closet