Album Club #4 – Autopilote by Mai Lan
This week at Album Club we listened to ‘Autopilote‘ by ‘Mai Lan‘! We meet every Monday, with more details in the #album-club channel on our slack!
Our Thoughts:
- Highlights of the album were the tracks Peru, Pumper, Vampire and Blaze Up
- Some redundant tracks that didn’t add any character to the otherwise fun album and felt left-field compared to the rest of the album
- Described as Electronic Pop, with the occasional dissonant and grating sounds with some hardstyle techno-sounding tracks
- A lot of the tracks focused on a fun beat rather than catchy or meaningful lyrics
- Overall, really interesting and shifts back and forth between English and French
- Gets a little monotonous towards the middle but picks itself back up by the end.
Our Rating: 3.5/5