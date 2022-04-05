Album Club #4 – Autopilote by Mai Lan

Autopilote by Mai Lan

This week at Album Club we listened to ‘Autopilote‘ by ‘Mai Lan‘! We meet every Monday, with more details in the #album-club channel on our slack!

Our Thoughts:

  • Highlights of the album were the tracks Peru, Pumper, Vampire and Blaze Up
  • Some redundant tracks that didn’t add any character to the otherwise fun album and felt left-field compared to the rest of the album
  • Described as Electronic Pop, with the occasional dissonant and grating sounds with some hardstyle techno-sounding tracks
  • A lot of the tracks focused on a fun beat rather than catchy or meaningful lyrics
  • Overall, really interesting and shifts back and forth between English and French
  • Gets a little monotonous towards the middle but picks itself back up by the end.

Our Rating: 3.5/5