54-46 Apr 28th 2022
Toots and the Maytals – 54-46 Was My Number
Bunny Wailer – Dream Land
Tenor Saw – Ring the Alarm
Lacksley Castell – Morning Glory
Ernest Wilson – I Know Myself
Roland Alphonso and the Skatalites – Ball of Fire
Bob Marley and the Wailers – Get Up Stand Up
~The Name Chain Game~ (Idea taken from WXPN)
Jackie MitToots and the MaytaLiz MitchElton John
Jackie Mittoo – Drum Song
Toots and the Maytals – Funky Kingston
Liz Mitchell (Boney M.) – Daddy Cool
Elton John – Jamaican Jerk Off
The Mighty Diamonds- Knock Knock
King Tubby – Roots of Dub
Al Brown – Ain’t No Love in the Heart of the City
Alton Ellis (ft the Gaylads) – Joy in the Morning
Lee “Scratch” Perry – Bionic Rat