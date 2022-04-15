54-46 Apr 14

Thursday, April 14, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Skylar VanderLaan

Ernest Ranglin – 54-46 (Was My Number)
Jackie Mittoo – Darker Shade of Black
The Congos – Give Them the Rights
The Mighty Diamonds – Lay Lady Lay

Winston Jarrett – Babylon Burning
King Tubby – Narrow Dub
Lee “Scratch” Perry – Bionic Rat
The Maytones – Africa We Want to Go

The Skatalites – Spred Satin
Don Drummond – Knockout Punch
Skavoovie & the Epitones – Cat Juice
The Wailers – Ska Jerk
The Alstonians – Tuesday

Ranking Joe – Rent Man Style
Hepcat – Dance Wid Me
The Mad Professor – Fresh Air