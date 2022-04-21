21 Apr 2022 54-46
Ernest Ranglin – 54-46 (Was My Number)
Peter Tosh – Johnny B. Goode
Jimmy Cliff – Wonderful World, Beautiful People
Junior Murvin – Police and Thieves
Dandy Livingstone – Big City
Sister Nancy – Aint no Stopping Nancy
Bob Marley and the Wailers – Exodus
The Maytones – River’s of Babylon
Susan Cadogan – Fever
Mighty Diamonds – Stoned out of My Mind
Leonard Dillon – Survival
The Starlights – Queen of Sheba
Freddie McKay – Lonley Man
Dread Zeppelin – Stairway to Heaven
Jackie Mitoo – Soul Call