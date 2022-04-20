100 wreks #15 x Crush #188 – Bitcrush 2
welcome back to the crossroads of shoegaze and hyperpop, brought to you by Crush and 100 wreks! soundcloud playlist and tracklist: Chrysalis - purity://filter Invader SIM-card - Lola's Pocket PC sorry days - quannnic Twirl - Heartcoregirl (prod. Phonewifey) nevermore - heavn down softly - Five Pebbles Full Tilt - wadesettle be nice 2 me [dj disappear shoegaze cover] - bladee Alice Gate - Anthony1 movies for guys - dltzk Just Like You - crimson chaos + Fatshaudi three feet tall - dolly + thislandis rooom impulse - Lucas Lex Start-Again - Trivial Pursuits Dove - TRIADS II Hyper-Ballad (yousei's remix) - Björk