100 wreks #15 x Crush #188 – Bitcrush 2

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 | Posted in 100 wreks, Crush, Playlists by Renny Hyde 
welcome back to the crossroads of shoegaze and hyperpop, brought to you by Crush and 100 wreks!
soundcloud playlist and tracklist:

Chrysalis - purity://filter
Invader SIM-card - Lola's Pocket PC
sorry days - quannnic

Twirl - Heartcoregirl (prod. Phonewifey)
nevermore - heavn
down softly - Five Pebbles

Full Tilt - wadesettle
be nice 2 me [dj disappear shoegaze cover] - bladee
Alice Gate - Anthony1

movies for guys - dltzk
Just Like You - crimson chaos + Fatshaudi
three feet tall - dolly + thislandis

rooom impulse - Lucas Lex
Start-Again - Trivial Pursuits
Dove - TRIADS II

Hyper-Ballad (yousei's remix) - Björk