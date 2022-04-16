100 wreks #14 – April 16, 2022
Tracklist:
The Flag Is Raised – Bladee + Ecco2k
Burn my eyes (feat. emotegi + tuchscreen) – Aj simons (prod. 500)
Every Night – Hannah Diamond + A. G. Cook
Lightning – Charli XCX
(the woods) – sebastian6
Your favorite sidekick (feat. 8485) [Dan Larkin Remix] – underscores
run away – coldspades (lb66)
Wings (feat. tuchscreen + dj dialup) – Benji (prod. Aj simons)
endlessly – bixby (prod. joshwa)
oasis – lei
Speaker (feat. Sophie Cates) – umru + Raenna Golden
Cynical – Rocco Bunko + mxnroe
Faust – Bladee + Ecco2k
Clarity – Petal Supply
SUNR1SE – gasoiid
breakin’ the habit – Laura Les
Girls and boys—but secretly, it’s the cat.flp bleep bloop remix! – underscores
Wanted – namasenda