WREKtacular Pre-Party ~ get hyped!!
hey WREKers!! i’m sure you’ve all heard of WREKtacular by now, but have you heard of the WREKtacular pre-party?? that’s right, there’ll be a pre-party to get everyone excited for WREKtacular! it’ll feature musical performances from Caughy & The Cosmos and Great Great Great Beautiful Lives Yes Yes, as well as DJ sets from Deadstream, DJ Dr. Halloween, and Clock Offset! the fun begins at 8 pm on April 8th!
for more information, please check the WREK slack or email news.director@wrek.org !!
see you there everyone!
ヾ(･ω･*)ﾉ