WREKtacular 2022!
WREKtacular is back! This year our music festival will be held on April 16th at Eyedrum. Tickets are on sale now at this link!
Our lineup includes Lil Heart Eyes, Staysie Atoms, Dinner Time, and Hey Cowboy!, as well as an exclusive performance from WREK’s own DJ-duo Clock Offset. A preview playlist can be found here. We will also have a food truck, No Bun Intended, and merch available from WREK’s design collective. You won’t want to miss out.
Doors open at 6pm. Clock Offset will be on at 6:30.
Ticket Prices:
Students ($10/$15 at the door)
Other ($15/$20 at the door)