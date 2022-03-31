wrek the news ~ iconic music videos made by women and nonbinary folx !!

Thursday, March 31, 2022 | Posted in News, WREK the News by Karina Teichert

hey everyone! i don’t normally make posts for WREK the News, but i thought it might be pertinent to have a record of the music videos we discussed in today’s episode, in case anyone wanted to check em out!

this episode was a special celebration of women and nonbinary people in music for WREK’s “24 on the 31st” initiative! a great big thank you to the news team for their help in putting this episode together, and to my cohost joelle for being lovely as always! unfortunately, due to copyright issues and our website’s interface, i can’t directly embed the music videos in this post. i’ve pasted the link next to the title, hopefully that’s ok! thanks for bearing with me 🙂

 

Material Girl by Madonna // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6p-lDYPR2P8

Hold Up by Beyoncé // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PeonBmeFR8o

Woman by Doja Cat // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxW5yuzVi8w

cellophane by FKA Twigs // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkLjqFpBh84

STFU! by Rina Sawayama // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XojM2D3F-Dc

Faceshopping by SOPHIE // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=es9-P1SOeHU&t=35s

Prada/Rakata by Arca // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NL-tvd8jeBc

Shook by Tkay Maidza // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhWJ-wZ7S9k

PYNK by Janelle Monae // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PaYvlVR_BEc

 

bonus vids:

Starry Night by Peggy Gou // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kD0en6bbJPI

Genesis by Daniela Andrade // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1SJ6KNhA9QY

 

 