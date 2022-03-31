wrek the news ~ iconic music videos made by women and nonbinary folx !!
hey everyone! i don’t normally make posts for WREK the News, but i thought it might be pertinent to have a record of the music videos we discussed in today’s episode, in case anyone wanted to check em out!
this episode was a special celebration of women and nonbinary people in music for WREK’s “24 on the 31st” initiative! a great big thank you to the news team for their help in putting this episode together, and to my cohost joelle for being lovely as always! unfortunately, due to copyright issues and our website’s interface, i can’t directly embed the music videos in this post. i’ve pasted the link next to the title, hopefully that’s ok! thanks for bearing with me 🙂
Material Girl by Madonna // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6p-lDYPR2P8
Hold Up by Beyoncé // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PeonBmeFR8o
Woman by Doja Cat // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxW5yuzVi8w
cellophane by FKA Twigs // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkLjqFpBh84
STFU! by Rina Sawayama // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XojM2D3F-Dc
Faceshopping by SOPHIE // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=es9-P1SOeHU&t=35s
Prada/Rakata by Arca // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NL-tvd8jeBc
Shook by Tkay Maidza // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhWJ-wZ7S9k
PYNK by Janelle Monae // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PaYvlVR_BEc
bonus vids:
Starry Night by Peggy Gou // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kD0en6bbJPI
Genesis by Daniela Andrade // https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1SJ6KNhA9QY