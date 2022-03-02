velvet 3-2-22
Is You Is Or Is You Ain’t (My Baby) / Louis Jordan
T-Bone Blues / T-Bone Walker
Teardrops from My Eyes / Ruth Brown
Georgia on My Mind / Ray Charles
Say It Loud – I’m Black And I’m Proud / James Brown
A Change Is Gonna Come / Sam Cooke
(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman / Aretha Franklin
Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours) / Stevie Wonder
What’s Going On / Marvin Gaye
Saving All My Love for You / Whitney Houston
Ex-Factor / Ms. Lauryn Hill
Lady / D’Angelo
Didn’t Cha Know / Erykah Badu
Weary / Solange
Interlude: The Glory is in You / Solange
Miss Shiney / Kaiit
