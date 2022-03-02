velvet 3-2-22

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, Velvet by Aster

Is You Is Or Is You Ain’t (My Baby)  /  Louis Jordan
T-Bone Blues  /  T-Bone Walker
Teardrops from My Eyes  /  Ruth Brown
Georgia on My Mind  /  Ray Charles

Say It Loud – I’m Black And I’m Proud  /  James Brown
A Change Is Gonna Come  /  Sam Cooke
(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman  /  Aretha Franklin

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)  /  Stevie Wonder
What’s Going On  /  Marvin Gaye
Saving All My Love for You  /  Whitney Houston

Ex-Factor  /  Ms. Lauryn Hill
Lady  /  D’Angelo
Didn’t Cha Know  /  Erykah Badu

Weary  /  Solange
Interlude: The Glory is in You  /  Solange
Miss Shiney  /  Kaiit

spotify link here~