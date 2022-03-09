Tokyo Dreams – 3/8/22
Another anime-themed specialty show! If you enjoyed the first one, you’re sure to enjoy this second iteration. We’ll be broadcasting Tokyo Dreams on HD2 for the near future, so if you ever want to get your daily fill of Japanese city pop, don’t forget to tune in on HD2, both accessible by webplayer and radio.
Tracklist:
Yuji Ohno; ユー & ザ・エクスプロージョン・バンド – ルパン三世のテーマ – 「ルパン三世のテーマ’78」シングル・ヴァージョン
高橋 洋樹 – 摩訶不思議アドベンチャー! (2005 Ver.)
Prologue – ELO
Twilight – ELO
Eve – 廻廻奇譚
BLUE ENCOUNT – ハミングバード
Arianne – KOMM, SUSSER TOD – M-10 Director’s Edit Version
JAMES SHIMOJI – REDLINE Title
Coda – BLOODY STREAM
THE DU – CRAZY NOISY BIZARRE TOWN
田中梨瑚(セーラームーン); 前川歌音(セーラーマーキュリー); 小林れい(セーラーマーズ); 松村キサラ(セーラージュピター); 牧野真鈴(セーラーヴィーナス) – ムーンライト伝説(Short ver.)
Miura Jam – Kibou No Uta (Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma)
Pokémon – Pokémon Theme