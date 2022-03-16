Tokyo Dreams – 3/15/22
One more week to go until Spring Break! Enjoy this playlist of classic Japanese City Pop to chill out in the meantime.
As a reminder, we might be airing on HD2 in the future! If you’re ever interested in tuning into HD2 online, there should be a tab on the web player labelled “HD2”, and that’s where we’ll be! Only on WREK.
Tracklist:
Mako Ishino – 春ラ!ラ!ラ!
Anri – Memorial Story
Yukiko Okada – Soyokaze wa Peppermint
Chiemi Hori – Hanashikaketakatta
Michiyo Nakajima – Hatsukoi Doori
Momoko Kikuchi – Evening Break
和久井映見 – さよならを言わなかった
伊藤つかさ – 若葉のころ
Yoshimi Iwasaki – Ai wa Doko ni Itta no
Babe – Upside Down
Momoko Kikuchi – Summer Eyes
Yu Hayami – ラッキィ・リップス
Anri – RED MOON CALLING
Yu Hayami – ME・GA・MIな気分