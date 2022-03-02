Tokyo Dreams – 3/1/22

Managed to sneak the show just in after the baseball game! If you ever want to listen to Tokyo Dreams during a Tech baseball game, just switch to HD2 on your player, we’ll be right there.

 

Tracklist:

Yu Hayami – ゴンドラ・ムーン
Yoshie Kashiwabara – ハロー・グッバイ
Yumi Murata – Midnight Communication
Peach & Apricot; Mariya Takeuchi; Anri – Watching Over You
Akiko Ikuina – Sayonara no Kishibe Kara
Mako Ishino – 私はピアノ
Yukiko Okada – Koibito Tachi no Calendar
Yuki Saitou – Straw Hat no Natsuomoi
Yoshimi Iwasaki – Aka to Kuro
Momoko Kikuchi – Broken Sunset
Yuki Saitou – Kanshou Romance
芳本美代子 – 東京Sickness
Yukiko Okada – Kimagure Teenage Love
Yoko Oginome – ビーチ・ドライブ