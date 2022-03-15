The Amen Collection 3-14-22
3/14/22 – With Commentary!
Alex Reece – Pulp Fiction, Hrvatski – Swarm & Dither
Sewerslvt – Drowning in the Sewer, AFX – Hangable Auto Bulb EP
Setlist/Sources:
Alex Reece – Pulp Fiction (Wax Poetics Article)
Hrvatski – Nuclear Cat Gets New Home (Hrvatski’s Website)
Sewerslvt – Jvnko Loves You
AFX – Laughable Butane Bob (Ishkur’s Guide)
AFX – Every Day
Hope you guys enjoyed this experiment with more commentary! No set next week, but tune in to my 2 hour Sunday Special at 7PM on the 27th where I’ll be playing some of my best finds from 2021! It’s gonna be massive!!