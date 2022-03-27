Sunday Special 3-27-22
|
REPLI’s Best Finds of 2021
Setlist:
Kola Kid – The Earth Is Counting On You
Vaetxh – Unfolding Mechanism
John Frusciante – Untitled #4
Vril – Haus
AL-90 – Serpentarium
The Dead Texan – The Struggle
Axis – Solutions
David Sylvian – Approaching Silence
Scott Grooves – Mothership Reconnection (Daft Punk Remix)
The Black Dog – Cost II
Hardrive – Deep Inside
Fax Gang – Jeopardy
Five Star Hotel – Courthouse
Injury Reserve – Knees
Reagenz – Keep Building
The Field – Divide Now
Material Girl – Dogs
Acetantina – Puddle of Nitrogen
David Shawty – who let the dogs out
Exodia – Rayquaza Ex
Balance and Composure – Reflection
Grouper – Heavy Water/I’d Rather Be Sleeping
John Cage – In a Landscape
And here’s the full 153 track playlist which I selected these tracks from, if you want more.