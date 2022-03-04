Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 4, 2022 (“How To Read A Book In Which Nothing Happens”) Episode 513

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_513.mp3

“Tales of Brave Ulysses” by Cream

Interview with Dr. Eric Lewis of Georgia Tech and tipsyturvy Ulysses

File this set under DA995.D8 D48
“Dublin” by Thin Lizzy
“Dirty Old Town” by the Pogues

Continued interview with Eric Lewis

File this set under HV7040.S7 K56
“Jigsaw Street” by Cactus World News
“Yeats’ Grave” by the Cranberries

Continued interview with Eric Lewis

File this set under PR6019.O9
“What’s Going On” by Taste
“Taking on Time” by Sinead O’Brien

“Yes” by Morphine

