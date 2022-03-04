Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 4, 2022 (“How To Read A Book In Which Nothing Happens”) Episode 513
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_513.mp3
“Tales of Brave Ulysses” by Cream
Interview with Dr. Eric Lewis of Georgia Tech and tipsyturvy Ulysses
File this set under DA995.D8 D48
“Dublin” by Thin Lizzy
“Dirty Old Town” by the Pogues
Continued interview with Eric Lewis
File this set under HV7040.S7 K56
“Jigsaw Street” by Cactus World News
“Yeats’ Grave” by the Cranberries
Continued interview with Eric Lewis
File this set under PR6019.O9
“What’s Going On” by Taste
“Taking on Time” by Sinead O’Brien
“Yes” by Morphine
Stay tuned for the next new Lost in the Stacks on March 18th!