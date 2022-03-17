Mode 8 #6 – A Dive Into Anamaguchi
In honor of the band touring in Atlanta in about 2 weeks (from this post), Mode 8 is diving into Anamanaguchi’s chiptune-mixed-with-rock discography!
Helix Nebula – Power Supply
Power Supply – Power Supply
Blackout City – Dawn Metropolis
Dawn Metropolis – Dawn Metropolis
Scott Pilgrim Anthem // Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
Just Like in the Movies // SPvTW:TG
Rock Club // SPvTW:TG
Viridian Genesis – Endless Fantasy
Echobo – Endless Fantasy
U n Me – Endless Fantasy
Miku ft. Hatsune Miku
Capsule Silence – Capsule Silence XXIV Vol. 1
Rush – Capsule Silence XXIV Vol. 2
The C R T Woods – [USA]
Air On Line – [USA]
Water Resistant ft. 8485