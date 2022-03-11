Mode 8 #5 – Pokemon Showdown
Because of the recent reveal of a new generation in the franchise, and me playing Emerald, this week’s episode is all about Pokemon!
Youtube Playlist:
Route 113 // Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald
Mt. Chimney // Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald
Cinnabar Island // FireRed/LeafGreen – remixed by connorveach
Ranger Union // Pokemon Ranger: Shadows of Almia
Fall City Harbor // Pokemon Ranger
Snowbelle City // Pokemon X/Y
Axle Town // Pokemon Rumble Blast
Shippou City // Black/White
Disaster Looming (Battle) // Legends: Arceus
Battle Pyramid // Pokemon Emerald
Giovanni Encounter // UltraSun/UltraMoon
Vs. Kyurem Theme // Black/White
Trainer Battle // Black 2/White 2
Battle! (Noble Pokemon) // Legends: Arceus
Elite Four Battle! // Black/White
Champion Battle // Sword/Shield