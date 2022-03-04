Mode 8 #4 – Sports Episode!
After a little hiatus, Mode 8 is back and playing video game tracks for your enjoyment! In honor of GT women’s basketball playing in the ACC Championship on March 3rd, this episode is all about sports.
Title Screen // Wii Sports
Baseball (Training) // Wii Sports
Table Tennis Results // Wii Sports Resort
Chambara // Nintendo Switch Sports
Main Theme // Mario Hoops 3-on-3
Yoshi’s Theme // Mario Strikers Charged
Schoolgrounds 2 // Dodgeball Academia
Court Junkyard // Windjammers 2
Busy Earnin’ – Jungle // FIFA 15
Heart Attack – Oliver (ft. De La Soul) // FIFA 18
Future Needs – Sparta // Madden 07
Walkie Talkie Man – Steriogram // MVP Baseball 04
Hold The City Down – DJ Premier // NBA 2k16
We Live in Brooklyn, Baby – Roy Ayers // NBA 2k13
Game Setup // NHL ’94
1st and 3rd Quarter Theme // NBA Jam (Arcade)
Smackdown Mall // WWF No Mercy
Minor Circuit Fight // Punch-Out Wii