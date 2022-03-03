girl rock! (elizabeth’s version)
today we are celebrating my birthday (almost a month late)
playlist here, picks below:
End of Desire // MUNA
Air // Men I Trust
Cool for a Second // Yumi Zouma
Drive // FLOOR CRY
Michigan // Barrie
In Undertow // Marika Hackman
Dynamite // Saint Sister
Tenderness // Jay Som
Sunshine Sometimes // Bedouine
Ride Out in the Country // Yola
Diddy Bop // Noname
crushcrushcrush // coco & clair clair
Life Could Be Sweet // Ayla D’lyla, Miss Madeline
More Women // Saada Bonaire
Bobby // The Lijadu Sisters
Pretty girl hi! // UMI
Your Type // Alvvays