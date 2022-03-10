girl rock! 03/09/22
Girl Rock’s got a new time for the rest of the semester. You can catch us every Wednesday at 8 pm!
picks below / playlist here
Who Am I But Someone // Kate Bollinger
T.V // Small Wood House
MMMOOOAAAAYAYA // illuminati hotties
Hertz // Amyl and The Sniffers
Grow into a Ghost // Swearin’
Fingerprints // Ohmme
Suck // Priests
Not 4 U // Hey Cowboy!
Superstar // Pretty Sick
Undone // The Shivas
Trees and Flowers // Strawberry Switchblade
Car Park // Fenne Lily
Enter Laughing // Electrelane
Ophelia // Markia Hackman
Gaslight // Softcult