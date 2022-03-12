Friday Night Fish Fry 11Mar2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Howlin’ Wolf – Smokestack Lightning
  • —–
  • Gary Clark Jr. – When My Train Pulls In
  • Samantha Fish – Watch it Die
  • Tab Benoit – Medicine
  • —–
  • Gil Scott Heron – We Almost Lost Detroit
  • Ray Charles – Heat of The Night
  • —–
  • Champion Jack Dupree – Evil Woman
  • Otis Spann – The Blues Never Die
  • T-Bone Walker – Mean Old World
  • —–
  • Elmo Williams & Hezekiah Early – Blue Jumped the Rabbit
  • The Black Keys – Girl is on My Mind
  • —–
  • The Breeze Kings – Don’t Put No Headstone on My Grave
  • Fatback Deluxe – Rat Now
  • King Johnson – Spirit
  • —–
  • Eddie Tigner – Help Me Make It Through The Night
  • Beverly Guitar Watkins – Get Out On The Floor
  • Tinsley Ellis – Cut You Loose
  • —–
  • Big Bill Morganfield – Rising Son
  • Bob Margolin – Steady Rollin On
  • Lil Ed And The Blues Imperials – hold That Train
  • ——
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan – Texas Flood
  • Roy Buchanan – Wayfaring Pilgrim
  • —–
  • Junior Kimbrough – Everywhere I Go