Electronic Soundsystem – 3/5/22
Today’s show will highlight the work of six of our in-house DJs! Each have their own unique style and sound, and will be serving as a co-host of the show for the upcoming semester.
Here’s the setlist for today’s show:
————————– SETLIST 3.5.22 —————————-
DJ DAX (9:00-9:30 pm)
- Martin Garrix – Forbidden Voices
- Martin Garrix(feat.) Tiesto – The Only Way Is Up
- Calvin Harris – C.U.B.A
- Lana Del Rey – Summertime Sadness [Lana Del Rey vs. Cedric Gervais] (Cedric Gervais Remix)
- Martin Garrix – Animals
- Sander Van Doorn – Gold Skies
- I Feel It (Extended Mix) – Leftwing
- Ckay – love nwantiti (ah ah ah)
- Deorro – Five Hours
- David Guetta(feat. Avicci) – Sunshine
- Dillon Francis(feat. Skrillex) – Bun Up the Dance
- Major Lazer(feat. Rashmeet Kaur) – Jadi Buti
- Major Lazer(feat. Jovi Rockwell, Elliphant) – Too Original
OHM (9:30-10:00 pm)
- Sergey Wednesday – Future House
- Lost Prince (feat. Pony) – Always on my Mind
- Storm Queen – Look Right Through (MK Dub III)
- Spuke – Emanate
- Castelle – Woodpecker
- Moon Boots – Juanita
- Qrion – Proud
- J.Worra – Wasteland
- Wax – No. 3003 (B)
- V.I.C.A.R.I. – Pascia (Dub)
- Qubiko – Confused
- Hardrive – Deep Inside [1993]
DED (DEADSTREAM) (10:00-10:30 pm)
- Pearson Sound – Rubble
- Overmono – Bby
- Jacques Greene – (Baby I Don’t Know) What you Want
- DJ Seinfeld – Walking With Ur Smile
- Tom Vr – Angel
- Nathan Fake – Ezekiel
- Andrea – Clouds
- Pearson Sound – Alien Mode
- Roland Tings – Always Rushing (ft. Mild Minds)
- River Yarra – Frogz Ov Gondwana
FLY MONTAG – ESS 1600 Ep. 0 (10:30-11:00 pm)
- Fly Montag – The Firemaker (ft. The Bird Party)
- Toxic Joy, Max Harris – Tension
- Jaxxwell – Bootshaus ID
- Don Kon – Games
- THNDER – Breathe
- Don Kon – Breathe
- Fly Montag, Sidd Kel – Surya
- Clark – Cloud 999 (Fly Montag Extended Mix)
SIMON (DJ audiojungle) (11:00-11:30 pm)
- DJ Alby – Airlplanes
- yuna yuna x murder club – focus
- cassie – me & u (succducc bootleg)
- Naka Chan – HIT OR MISS (Anthem)
- bôa – DUVET (DJ #SUZYNATIONS28 EDIT) ✧ #SHIITT “BOA”X EM IN (IF YOU CATCH A BASE #BALL)
- 3級知財管理技能士 – エヴァには乗らないほうがいい
- Sugar & Co. – future pop (ANK feat.Kumako) (Leostey Remix)
- tomatosim – Ｓｏｍｅｏｎｅ Ｓｐｅｃｉａｌ
- Imagine DJ NOT LEROY – ☆PERFUME☆ But iCarlyRaeJepsen
+ Sadkey – Ought
(DJ audiojungle’s dipping sauce)
- Pure 100% – Love Ya (Original Mix)
- sebii – play poker (bitchgirl404 remix)
- sister maple – your eyes glitter in the foam moon
- TWICE – TT (Airuei Remix)
- NY~ON – bedtime stories
- Anamanguchi – Miku (ft. Hatsune Miku) (Lazerdisk Remix)
LOKO (a13x.jpeg) (11:30-12:00 pm)
- Surya Sen, DJ BORING – Jessica (DJ BORING Remix)
- Daniel Avery – Naive Response
- Jacques Greene – Quicksand
- Elkka – Voices
- Moodymann – Misled
- Tom VR, Kareem Ali – Soared Straight Through Me (Kareem Ali Remix)
- Colossi Rah – Stolen Land
- Iridite Productions, Elijah – Ice 2 Go
- Tessela – Hackney Parrot (10_Ton_Mix)
- Youandewan – Scissor Juice
- Jon Sable – Shifting Sounds
- Ross From Friends – Pale Blue Dot