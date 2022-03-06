Electronic Soundsystem – 3/5/22

Today’s show will highlight the work of six of our in-house DJs! Each have their own unique style and sound, and will be serving as a co-host of the show for the upcoming semester.

Here’s the setlist for today’s show:

————————– SETLIST 3.5.22 —————————-

DJ DAX                                              (9:00-9:30 pm)

  • Martin Garrix – Forbidden Voices
  • Martin Garrix(feat.) Tiesto – The Only Way Is Up
  • Calvin Harris – C.U.B.A
  • Lana Del Rey – Summertime Sadness [Lana Del Rey vs. Cedric Gervais] (Cedric Gervais Remix)
  • Martin Garrix – Animals
  • Sander Van Doorn – Gold Skies
  • I Feel It (Extended Mix) – Leftwing
  • Ckay – love nwantiti (ah ah ah)
  • Deorro – Five Hours
  • David Guetta(feat. Avicci) – Sunshine
  • Dillon Francis(feat. Skrillex) – Bun Up the Dance
  • Major Lazer(feat. Rashmeet Kaur) – Jadi Buti
  • Major Lazer(feat. Jovi Rockwell, Elliphant) – Too Original

OHM                                                (9:30-10:00 pm)

  • Sergey Wednesday – Future House
  • Lost Prince (feat. Pony) – Always on my Mind
  • Storm Queen – Look Right Through (MK Dub III) 
  • Spuke – Emanate
  • Castelle – Woodpecker
  • Moon Boots – Juanita
  • Qrion – Proud
  • J.Worra – Wasteland
  • Wax – No. 3003 (B)
  • V.I.C.A.R.I. – Pascia (Dub)
  • Qubiko – Confused
  • Hardrive – Deep Inside [1993]

DED (DEADSTREAM)                                       (10:00-10:30 pm)

  • Pearson Sound – Rubble
  • Overmono – Bby
  • Jacques Greene – (Baby I Don’t Know) What you Want
  • DJ Seinfeld – Walking With Ur Smile
  • Tom Vr – Angel
  • Nathan Fake – Ezekiel
  • Andrea – Clouds
  • Pearson Sound – Alien Mode
  • Roland Tings – Always Rushing (ft. Mild Minds)
  • River Yarra – Frogz Ov Gondwana



FLY MONTAG – ESS 1600 Ep. 0                       (10:30-11:00 pm)

  • Fly Montag – The Firemaker (ft. The Bird Party)
  • Toxic Joy, Max Harris – Tension
  • Jaxxwell – Bootshaus ID
  • Don Kon – Games
  • THNDER – Breathe
  • Don Kon – Breathe
  • Fly Montag, Sidd Kel – Surya
  • Clark – Cloud 999 (Fly Montag Extended Mix)

SIMON (DJ audiojungle)                            (11:00-11:30 pm)

  • DJ Alby – Airlplanes 
  • yuna yuna x murder club – focus
  • cassie – me & u (succducc bootleg)
  • Naka Chan – HIT OR MISS (Anthem)
  • bôa – DUVET (DJ #SUZYNATIONS28 EDIT) ✧ #SHIITT “BOA”X EM IN (IF YOU CATCH A BASE #BALL)
  • 3級知財管理技能士 – エヴァには乗らないほうがいい
  • Sugar & Co. – future pop (ANK feat.Kumako) (Leostey Remix)
  • tomatosim – Ｓｏｍｅｏｎｅ Ｓｐｅｃｉａｌ
  • Imagine DJ NOT LEROY – ☆PERFUME☆ But iCarlyRaeJepsen
    + Sadkey – Ought
    (DJ audiojungle’s dipping sauce)
  • Pure 100% – Love Ya (Original Mix)
  • sebii – play poker (bitchgirl404 remix)
  • sister maple – your eyes glitter in the foam moon
  • TWICE – TT (Airuei Remix)
  • NY~ON – bedtime stories
  • Anamanguchi – Miku (ft. Hatsune Miku) (Lazerdisk Remix)

LOKO (a13x.jpeg)                                 (11:30-12:00 pm)

  • Surya Sen, DJ BORING – Jessica (DJ BORING Remix) 
  • Daniel Avery – Naive Response 
  • Jacques Greene – Quicksand
  • Elkka – Voices
  • Moodymann – Misled
  • Tom VR, Kareem Ali – Soared Straight Through Me (Kareem Ali Remix)
  • Colossi Rah – Stolen Land
  • Iridite Productions, Elijah – Ice 2 Go
  • Tessela – Hackney Parrot (10_Ton_Mix)
  • Youandewan – Scissor Juice
  • Jon Sable – Shifting Sounds
  • Ross From Friends – Pale Blue Dot