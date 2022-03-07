drain sunday special #2
we’re back with another sunday special featuring more music by yung lean, bladee, thaiboy digital, and ecco2k to get hyped for drain gang’s concert in atlanta in two weeks! thank you to those who listened + requested songs!!
here’s what we played:
1D – Bladee
Frosty the Snowman – Bladee
Yoshi City – Yung Lean
Legendary Member – Thaiboy Digital, Ecco2k, Bladee, Yung Lean
BBY – Bladee
Topman – Bladee
Lordship – Bladee and Yung Lean
College Boy – Bladee
Hero of my Story 3style3 – Bladee
For You – Bladee and Ecco2k
Who Goes There – Bladee
WONDERLAND – Bladee and Ecco2k
Area 51 – Bladee and Thaiboy Digital
Innocent of All Things – Bladee
Spellbound – Bladee
It Suxx – Bladee
Yin & Yang – Thaiboy Digital
Waster – Bladee
Jaws – Bladee
Ghostface / Shyguy – Yung Lean
Rain Check – Bladee
Haters Broke – Thaiboy Digital
Amygdala – Bladee and Ecco2k
Inspiration Comes – Bladee and Thaiboy Digital
Still in Search of Sunshine – Bladee and Thaiboy Digital
Lovenote – Bladee
AAA Powerline – Ecco2k
Highway Patrol – Yung Lean and Bladee
I Go I Go – Thaiboy Digital
DNA RAIN – Bladee
Play Em Like Atari – Ecco2k
Mallwhore Freestyle – Bladee
Decay – Bladee
Missing Person – Bladee
Side by Side – Bladee and Thaiboy Digital
Ebay – Bladee, Thaiboy Digital, and Ecco2k
Sleepwalk 2 the Jeweler – Bladee
Shadow Silence – Thaiboy Digital
Apple – Bladee
Agony – Yung Lean
Cherry Bracelets – Bladee, Yung Lean, and Ecco2k
link to the spotify playlist here (not including requests)