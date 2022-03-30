Crush #185 – Chungking Express
music that reminds us of the movie 'Chunking Express'! the lead actress, Faye Wong, who is also an extremely famous singer, actually worked with the Cocteau Twins before their disbandment! the last song they ever wrote together was amusement park, performed by Faye, check it out here! Apple Musique Playlist Space Song - Beach House Lazy Calm - Cocteau Twins Jewels - ask for joy On a Clear Day - Some Gorgeous Accident Stolen Car - The Manhattan Love Suicides Each Time You Fall in Love - Cigarettes After Sex It Still Would - Should 胡思亂想 - Faye Wong 堕落 - Faye Wong You're Not the Only One I Know - The Sundays Rilkean Heart - Cocteau Twins I Have the Moon - Lush