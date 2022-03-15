Album Club #3 – Melody’s Echo Chamber

Monday, March 14, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Elise Polo

This week at Album Club we listened to ‘Melody’s Echo Chamber‘ by ‘Melody’s Echo Chamber‘! We meet every Monday, with more details in the #album-club channel on our slack!

Our Thoughts:

  • Enjoyed the second half of it where it becomes more experimental in contrast to its very traditionally psychedelic/dream-pop first half
  • Sounds really good listening all the way through
  • Her vocals are definitely a highlight of the record
  • Isn’t too serious, seems like they’re having a good time making it
  • She draws from a lot of influences, but you can hear Kevin Parker’s (from Tame Impala) influence as producer 
  • Clean-sounding guitar but contrasting drums
  • Draws a lot from 60’s and 70’s psychedelia

Our Rating: 3.3/5

Melody’s Echo Chamber Cover