Album Club #3 – Melody’s Echo Chamber
This week at Album Club we listened to 'Melody's Echo Chamber' by 'Melody's Echo Chamber'! We meet every Monday
Our Thoughts:
- Enjoyed the second half of it where it becomes more experimental in contrast to its very traditionally psychedelic/dream-pop first half
- Sounds really good listening all the way through
- Her vocals are definitely a highlight of the record
- Isn’t too serious, seems like they’re having a good time making it
- She draws from a lot of influences, but you can hear Kevin Parker’s (from Tame Impala) influence as producer
- Clean-sounding guitar but contrasting drums
- Draws a lot from 60’s and 70’s psychedelia
Our Rating: 3.3/5