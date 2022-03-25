54-46 Mar 24 2022
Norma Fraser – First Cut is The Deepest
Sound Dimension – Full Up
Gregory Isaacs – Cool Down the Pace
The Cables – Baby Why
Sugar Minott – Oh Mr. DC
Dandy Livingstone – Doctor Sure Shot
Ken Boothe – Just Another Girl
Prince Buster, the Maytals – Domino
Michigan & Smiley – Rub a Dub
Bob Marley and the Wailers – Jammin
The Ethiopians – Open the Gate
Phyllis Dillon – Perfidia
Willie Williams – Armagideon Time
Melody Life – Marcia Griffiths
Roland Alphonso – Something Special
Alton Ellis – The Picture Was You
Dub Specialist – Green Light
Dub Specialist – Banana Walk