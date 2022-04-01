54-46 (24 on the 31st Edition)

Thursday, March 31, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Skylar VanderLaan

Susan Cadogan – Hurt So Good
Judy Mowatt – Put it On
Louise Bennett – Day Dah Light
Marcia Griffiths – Feel Like Jumping

Hortense Ellis – People Make the World Go Round
Hortense Ellis – Just One Look
Hollie Cook – Ari Up
Sister Nancy – Transport Connection

Nora Dean – Oh Mama 
Sister Carol – Dread Natty Congo
Phyllis Dillon – Love the One You’re With
The Gaylettes – That’s How Strong My Love Is
Koffee – Run Away 

Dawn Penn – You Don’t Love Me (No No No) 
Pam Hall – I Will Always Love You
Rita Marley – Who Feels It Knows It