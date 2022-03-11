54-46 10Mar2022
Women In Reggae
Pictured: The Gaylettes
Susan Cadogan – Do Me Baby
Judy Mowatt – Black Woman
Marcia Griffiths – Don’t Let me Down
Hollie Cook – Milk and Honey
Joya Landis – Moonlight Lover
Louise Bennett – Linstead Market
Hortense Ellis – To the Other Woman
Phyllis Dillon – Don’t Stay Away
The Robustos – Lullaby of Birdland
Sister Nancy – Ain’t no Stopping Nancy
Koffee – Rapture
Lady G – Breeze Off
Dawn Penn – You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No)
Grace Jones – My Jamaican Guy
Millie Small – Enoch Power
The Gaylettes – Groovin’