54-46 10Mar2022

Women In Reggae

Pictured: The Gaylettes 

Susan Cadogan – Do Me Baby
Judy Mowatt – Black Woman
Marcia Griffiths – Don’t Let me Down
Hollie Cook – Milk and Honey 

Joya Landis – Moonlight Lover
Louise Bennett – Linstead Market 
Hortense Ellis – To the Other Woman 
Phyllis Dillon – Don’t Stay Away

The Robustos – Lullaby of Birdland
Sister Nancy – Ain’t no Stopping Nancy 
Koffee – Rapture 
Lady G – Breeze Off

Dawn Penn – You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No) 
Grace Jones – My Jamaican Guy
Millie Small – Enoch Power 
The Gaylettes – Groovin’