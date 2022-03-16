Crush #184
back from a mini hiatus from baseball,
we're playing rainy day shoegaze, noise pop
and dream pop <3
spotify playlist
For Ex-Lovers Only - Black Tamourine
Bluebird - Beach House
Turritopsis - To Kill a Petty Bourgeoisie
Half-Life, Remembered - Pale Saints
Mind the Wires - Tears Run Rings
Una Cruz a Cuestas (feat. Solea Morente) - Los Planetas
Nou Ni Tokeru Asobi - My Dead Girlfriend
Repetitive Monotonous - All Natural Lemon and Lime Flavors
It's Been Eight Years - The Radio Dept.
Play Nice Couple - Speculator
Long As the Sun - Medicine
Darkness - Sweet Trip