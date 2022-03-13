100 wreks #13 – March 12, 2022
Tracklist for tonight’s mix:
it’s not what i have – twikipedia
green lipstick – i9bonsai
walk me home – Sg Lily
Saltfields (The Layman’s Ultimate 7-Step Guide to a Life of Poserdom: There’s nothing we can do!) – underscores
selfdestruct – torr
Ü aka Rank Instupendo, saoirse dream, dltzk and underscores in order of height for a chance to win a free copy of Ghz Lossy! – underscores
song 9 – Rocco Bunko
Show Me What – A. G. Cook + Cecile Believe
LOL – SO SO IN LUV
Ohio Is For Luvrs >:( (explosion mix) – ANDREW GOES TO HELL
Superstar (Himera Remix) (Petal Supply Remix) – A. G. Cook
Picture On My Screen – Petal Supply
NEVER MET! (100 gecs r3mix (feat. Glitch Gum) ) – CMTEN
Oh Well – Bladee
love yourself – marble club!
foe (feat. mental) – blxty (prod. lovbug x krave)
shift reality – saikyo (prod. wndws)
trendsetta – kurtains + kwuzi (prod. 9uzis)
angel tears – Bah Bu Rah