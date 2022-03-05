100 wreks #12 – March 5, 2022
Tracklist:
doitrightback (feat. CMTEN) – saoirse dream
tailspin – sebastian6
gay nightcore – trndytrndy
run run run – threedimensionsapart
Hate it, love it – Aj simons + umru
eternalbliss (feat. blackwinterwells) – BLOODiDOL (prod. maple)
SMILE4YA – Milkfish
Soul Meets Body (Milkfish’s “IT’STRÜ” edit) – Death Cab for Cutie
CAN’T GET U OUTTA MY MIND (Milkfish Remix) – Dreamcatcher
Vyzee (A. G. Cook Edit) – SOPHIE
popular (Himera Remix) – umru + laura les
FAMOUS – ALICE GAS
to you (feat. mental) – blxty (prod. waifu)
dumb – nomu
i was way too blind – courage
far from you – luvlxckdown
Be U – Instupendo
All I Think About – Petal Supply
WHAT MORE DO YOU WANT? – Midwxst + Popstarbills
I Hear Chimes When You’re Around – Himera
fool4love – ericdoa