Tokyo Dreams – 2/15/22

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 | Posted in Playlists, Tokyo Dreams by Jonathan Wu

IC] GMK Future Funk ✨

We’re running a future funk-themed specialty show tonight! It’s a subgenre of Vaporwave, you can read more about it here

Tracklist:

This Is It – YUNG BAE
Breezy Slide – Louie Zong & BDG
Little Caesars In Retrograde – Amherst

You’ve Got Me – YUNG BAE
ロマンスしたい – massaji
Run Away With You – Gabiec0rE

Far Away – kokonoku
Wake Up – Desired
Pop Up! – Answer

AWOL (Future Funk) – KojiKush
ANDROID APARTMENT – Artzie Music
82.99 FM – MACROSS 82-99

I WANNA BE WITH YOU! – marsy
Goin’ – TANUKI
F*L*Y – Spectrum

Tell me, tell me (Night Tempo Edit) – Mariya Takeuchi
Loretta – Ginger Root

 