Tokyo Dreams – 2/15/22
We’re running a future funk-themed specialty show tonight! It’s a subgenre of Vaporwave, you can read more about it here
Tracklist:
This Is It – YUNG BAE
Breezy Slide – Louie Zong & BDG
Little Caesars In Retrograde – Amherst
You’ve Got Me – YUNG BAE
ロマンスしたい – massaji
Run Away With You – Gabiec0rE
Far Away – kokonoku
Wake Up – Desired
Pop Up! – Answer
AWOL (Future Funk) – KojiKush
ANDROID APARTMENT – Artzie Music
82.99 FM – MACROSS 82-99
I WANNA BE WITH YOU! – marsy
Goin’ – TANUKI
F*L*Y – Spectrum
Tell me, tell me (Night Tempo Edit) – Mariya Takeuchi
Loretta – Ginger Root