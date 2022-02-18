Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, Feb 18, 2022 (“The Server Rule and Polar Bears on Thin Ice”) Episode 512
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_512.mp3
“Polar Bear” by Ride
Interview with Philip Burrus of the Burrus Intellectual Property Law Group, Atlanta GA.
File this set under QL737.C27 D47
“Is Chicago, Is Not Chicago” by Soul Coughing
Continued interview with Philip Burrus
File this set under HV6652 .A5
“C30 C60 C90 Go” by Bow Wow Wow
“No Business” by Negativland
Continued interview with Philip Burrus
File this set under K1420.5 .C655
“Blank Baby” by the Presidents of the United States of America
“Jak” by the Volcano Suns
“On the Internet” by Essential Logic
