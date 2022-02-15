Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, Feb 11, 2022 (“New Librarian, New Challenge”) Episode 511
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_511.mp3
“Come to the Party” by Dennis Olivieri
Interview with Dr. Aisha Johnson, Georgia Tech Library
File this set under RA667.N8 A5
“Hello Walls” by Willie Nelson
“Tout Va Bien” by Pizzicato 5
Continued interview with Dr. Aisha Johnson
File this set under HD38.15 .T48
“Something Better Change” by the Stranglers
“Dirty Work” by Steely Dan
Continued interview with Dr. Aisha Johnson
File this set under Z678 .L47
“Beyond Belief” by Elvis Costello & the Attractions
“Saints” by the Breeders
“Hey Mr DJ” by Zhané
