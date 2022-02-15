Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, Feb 11, 2022 (“New Librarian, New Challenge”) Episode 511

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_511.mp3

“Come to the Party” by Dennis Olivieri

Interview with Dr. Aisha Johnson, Georgia Tech Library

File this set under RA667.N8 A5
“Hello Walls” by Willie Nelson
“Tout Va Bien” by Pizzicato 5

Continued interview with Dr. Aisha Johnson

File this set under HD38.15 .T48
“Something Better Change” by the Stranglers
“Dirty Work” by Steely Dan

Continued interview with Dr. Aisha Johnson

File this set under Z678 .L47
“Beyond Belief” by Elvis Costello & the Attractions
“Saints” by the Breeders

“Hey Mr DJ” by Zhané

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Server Rule and Polar Bears on Thin Ice,” on February 18th!