Mode 8 #3 – Chiptune 2/3/22
A selection of chiptune tracks for this week!
Spotify Playlist:
Hopes and Dreams (Remix) – Anamanaguchi
Conquering the Moment – Trayson
Let Us Progress to the Castle of Funk – _ensnare_
Player 2 – Toni Leys
Total Control – Golden Shower
Chip City – LukHash, DJ Cutman
Fluvial Beat Deposits – Simon Stalenhag
The Ebb – tiasu
Title Theme – monomer
Singularity – Dunderpatrullen
Airglow – Trey Frey
Future, and It Doesn’t Work – Bit Shifter, Starscream
Summer Mood – Megus
Up in My Jam (All of a Sudden) – Kubbi