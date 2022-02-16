Gold Soundz of Valentines 2.15.22
Thanks for listening to this valentines day special of Gold Soundz on WREK! If you didn’t get the chance to tune in here’s the playlist below!
Hands Down // The Greeting Commitee
Lemon To My Lime // The Grogans
YKWIM? // Yot Club
Low // Victoria Bigelow
Lover of Mine // John Vincent III
Falling in Loves too Mean // Hether
Overnight // Claud
I Left A Party For You // Pilar Victoria
Please Be Mine // Molly Burch
Subside // Eloise
Is That the One // JW Francis
She Says // Sonny Winnebago
Messy Eyes // LAUNDRY DAY
Subway Song // Julianna Zachariou
Moon Song // Phoebe Bridgers