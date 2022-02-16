Gold Soundz of Valentines 2.15.22

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Brooke Peterman

Thanks for listening to this valentines day special of Gold Soundz on WREK! If you didn’t get the chance to tune in here’s the playlist below! 

 

Hands Down // The Greeting Commitee
Lemon To My Lime // The Grogans
YKWIM? // Yot Club

Low // Victoria Bigelow
Lover of Mine // John Vincent III
Falling in Loves too Mean // Hether

Overnight // Claud
I Left A Party For You // Pilar Victoria
Please Be Mine // Molly Burch

Subside // Eloise
Is That the One // JW Francis
She Says // Sonny Winnebago

Messy Eyes // LAUNDRY DAY
Subway Song // Julianna Zachariou
Moon Song // Phoebe Bridgers