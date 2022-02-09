Gold Soundz 2.8.22
Thanks for listening tonight! Here is the playlist for the show and the link to the Spotify playlist!
Something Holy // Jealous of the Birds
Drifty // Sjowgren
Ce n’est pas de la chance // Ariane Roy
Moon // Sparrows
Drink My River // Andy Shauf
Barely Living Room – Demo // Fruit Bats
Slow Waking Up Sunday Morning // Mountain Man
Shade // Atta Boy
For You // girlpuppy
Indiana // Adrianne Lenker
Please Bless // Tanya Davis
Float Back To You // Holy Hive
peachy // The Haunting, Shoobies
Semolina // Blackaby
Bright Future Ahead // KERA, Devendra Banhart