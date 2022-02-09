Gold Soundz 2.8.22

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | Posted in Goldsoundz, Shows by Brooke Peterman

Thanks for listening tonight! Here is the playlist for the show and the link to the Spotify playlist!

Something Holy // Jealous of the Birds
Drifty // Sjowgren
Ce n’est pas de la chance // Ariane Roy

Moon // Sparrows
Drink My River // Andy Shauf
Barely Living Room – Demo // Fruit Bats

Slow Waking Up Sunday Morning // Mountain Man
Shade // Atta Boy
For You // girlpuppy

Indiana // Adrianne Lenker
Please Bless // Tanya Davis
Float Back To You // Holy Hive

peachy // The Haunting, Shoobies
Semolina // Blackaby
Bright Future Ahead // KERA, Devendra Banhart